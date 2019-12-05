Market
RBI Monetary Policy: Rate sensitive stocks trade in red as MPC keeps repo rate unchanged; PSU banks fall
Updated : December 05, 2019 12:06 PM IST
Shares of rate-sensitive sectors such as banking, automobiles and real estate were trading in red on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 percent.
The Nifty PSU Bank index fell the most, down 1.5 percent followed by Nifty Bank, Nifty Fin Services, and Nifty Private Bank indices, which fell 0.5 percent.
The RBI slashed the GDP growth projection for the financial year 2019-20 to 5 percent from the earlier forecast of 6.1 percent.
