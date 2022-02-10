How rate-sensitive stocks fared after RBI status quo

Rate-sensitive stocks were in focus on Thursday after the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the key interest rates on hold. Spaces such as banking, financial services and real estate saw buying interest, though the automobile basket saw selling pressure.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the MPC voted unanimously to keep the repo rate unchanged at four percent and the reverse repo rate on pause at 3.35 percent.

Repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks, whereas reverse repo rate is one at which it borrows funds from them.

Rate-sensitive stocks largely in the green after the news. At 10:30 am, the Nifty Bank was up 0.9 percent and the Nifty Financial Services up one percent. On the other hand, the Nifty Auto, the Nifty FMCG and the Nifty Consumer Goods were down 0.1 percent each.

Stock Change (%) HDFCBANK 1.7 HDFC 2.0 SBIN 1.2 ICICIBANK 0.4 AXISBANK 0.9 KOTAKBANK 1.5 INDUSINDBK 0.8 RBLBANK 0.6 PNB -0.2 BAJFINANCE 0.5 BAJAJFINSV 0.6 CHOLAFIN 0.9 M&MFIN 0.7 SRTRANSFIN 0.5 MUTHOOTFIN 0.2 HDFCLIFE -0.2 ICICIPRULI -0.4 SBILIFE -0.4 ICICIGI -1.8 TVSMOTOR 1.7 TATAMOTORS 1.3 EICHERMOT 0.6 BAJAJ-AUTO 0.2 M&M 0.2 ASHOKLEY 0.0 HEROMOTOCO -0.6 MARUTI -1.2 BLUESTARCO 0.9 VOLTAS 0.4 WHIRLPOOL -0.2 HAVELLS -0.7 CROMPTON -1.2

The Monetary Policy Committee voted 5:1 to continue with its 'accommodative' stance "for as long as necessary to revive growth on a sustainable basis", the Governor said.