How rate-sensitive stocks fared after RBI status quo

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Interest rate-sensitive stocks: The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep key interest rates unchanged at existing levels. The Nifty Bank and the Nifty Realty moved higher after central bank announcements, though the Nifty Auto struggled in negative territory.

Rate-sensitive stocks were in focus on Thursday after the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the key interest rates on hold. Spaces such as banking, financial services and real estate saw buying interest, though the automobile basket saw selling pressure.
RBI Governor  Shaktikanta Das said the MPC voted unanimously to keep the repo rate unchanged at four percent and the reverse repo rate on pause at 3.35 percent.
Repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks, whereas reverse repo rate is one at which it borrows funds from them.
Rate-sensitive stocks largely in the green after the news. At 10:30 am, the Nifty Bank was up 0.9 percent and the Nifty Financial Services up one percent. On the other hand, the Nifty Auto, the Nifty FMCG and the Nifty Consumer Goods were down 0.1 percent each.
StockChange (%)
HDFCBANK1.7
HDFC2.0
SBIN1.2
ICICIBANK0.4
AXISBANK0.9
KOTAKBANK1.5
INDUSINDBK0.8
RBLBANK0.6
PNB-0.2
BAJFINANCE0.5
BAJAJFINSV0.6
CHOLAFIN0.9
M&MFIN0.7
SRTRANSFIN0.5
MUTHOOTFIN0.2
HDFCLIFE-0.2
ICICIPRULI-0.4
SBILIFE-0.4
ICICIGI-1.8
TVSMOTOR1.7
TATAMOTORS1.3
EICHERMOT0.6
BAJAJ-AUTO0.2
M&M0.2
ASHOKLEY0.0
HEROMOTOCO-0.6
MARUTI-1.2
BLUESTARCO0.9
VOLTAS0.4
WHIRLPOOL-0.2
HAVELLS-0.7
CROMPTON-1.2
The Monetary Policy Committee voted 5:1 to continue with its 'accommodative' stance "for as long as necessary to revive growth on a sustainable basis", the Governor said.
(Edited by : Sandeep Singh)
First Published:  IST
