RBI imposes Rs 2.2 crore penalty on Indian Overseas Bank for non-compliance

RBI imposes Rs 2.2 crore penalty on Indian Overseas Bank for non-compliance
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 2, 2023 9:50:31 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Indian Overseas Bank ended at Rs 25.38, up by Rs 25.38, or 1.36 percent on the BSE.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2.20 crore on the Indian Overseas Bank for non-compliance with income recognition and other deficiencies in regulatory compliance.

The fine is imposed on the bank for non-compliance with certain directions issued by RBI on Prudential Norms on Income Recognition, Asset Classification, and Provisioning Pertaining to Advances - Divergence in NPA Accounts, Reserve Bank of India (Interest Rate on Deposits) Directions, 2016 and Advisory on Man in the Middle (MiTM) Attacks in ATMs.
This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, RBI said.
