RBI extends term of Pralay Mondal as interim MD and CEO, CSB Bank by three months

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday approved the extension of the term of Pralay Mondal, deputy managing director as interim

managing director and CEO of CSB Bank by another three months.

"We wish to inform that Reserve Bank of India has today conveyed their approval for extension of the term of appointment of Mr. Pralay Mondal, Deputy Managing Director as interim Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, for a further period of three months with effect from July 1, 2022, or till the appointment of a regular Managing Director & CEO in the Bank, whichever is earlier, the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

The RBI had initially approved the appointment of Mondal as interim MD and CEO for a period of three months up to June 30, 2022.

Mondal had worked with HDFC Bank and Yes Bank earlier before joining Axis Bank in April 2019 after the appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as the head of the bank.

With over 30 years of banking experience across multiple business and functions including retail assets, retail liabilities, business banking, products and technology, Mondal has been instrumental in building up various facets in leading banks and reputable organisations such as Axis Bank, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Wipro InfoTech and Colgate Palmolive.

Shares of CSB Bank ended at Rs 199.45, down by Rs 0.45, or 0.23 percent on the BSE.