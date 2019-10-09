Raymond's shares surge over 8% on land deal worth Rs 700 crore

Raymond’s share price rose more than 8 percent intraday after one of its unit, J.K. Investo Trade, entered into an agreement to sell 20-acre land parcel in Thane. The stock jumped 8.85 percent intraday to touch Rs 595.50 on the NSE.

At 1:07 PM, the stock was trading 8.48 percent higher at Rs 592.95.

J.K. lnvesto Trade, an associate company of Raymond, has entered into an agreement for sale (AFS) for its property measuring 78,310 sq. meters located at Village Panchpakhadi in Thane with Elpis Ventures, an affiliate of Virtuous Retail South Asia for Rs 700 crore subject to payment of taxes, cost of approval as applicable.

Raymond

Commenting on the development, Gautam Hari Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond Limited, said, "The sale of JKIT land parcel is a major step towards our strategy of asset monetisation and value creation for our shareholders.”

According to the FY19 annual report, Raymond holds only 46-47 percent stake in JKIT. This year, the stock price of the company has slipped 29 percent to the current market price.