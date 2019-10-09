#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Raymond's shares surge over 8% on land deal worth Rs 700 crore

Updated : October 09, 2019 01:31 PM IST

The stock jumped 8.85 percent intraday to touch Rs 595.50 on the NSE.
At 1:07 PM, the stock was trading 8.48 percent higher at Rs 592.95. 
This year, the stock price of the company has slipped 29 percent to the current market price.
NPAs continue to bite: Banks have lost Rs 1.76 lakh crore in the last three years

88 defaulters cost public sector banks Rs 1.07 lakh crore, reveals RTI query

Over 1600% returns! This stock has turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 17 lakh in just 5 years

