Market
Raymond's shares surge over 8% on land deal worth Rs 700 crore
Updated : October 09, 2019 01:31 PM IST
The stock jumped 8.85 percent intraday to touch Rs 595.50 on the NSE.
At 1:07 PM, the stock was trading 8.48 percent higher at Rs 592.95.
This year, the stock price of the company has slipped 29 percent to the current market price.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more