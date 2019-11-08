#YesBank#TelecomWar
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Business

Raymond jumps over 11.6% on plan to list lifestyle operations; surges 35% in a month

Updated : November 08, 2019 10:30 AM IST

Raymond shares quoted at Rs 739.80, trading 9.81 percent on BSE at 9.52 am.
So far this year, Raymond shares have corrected by over 12 percent but the one month return on the stock is positive by 35 percent.
The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex traded 80 points lower, or 0.20 percent, at 40,573.
Raymond jumps over 11.6% on plan to list lifestyle operations; surges 35% in a month
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Sun Pharma Q2 net profit at Rs 1,065 crore, misses estimates

Sun Pharma Q2 net profit at Rs 1,065 crore, misses estimates

Possible to sustain divestment target of Rs 1 lakh crore per annum for the next decade, says Nirmal Bang

Possible to sustain divestment target of Rs 1 lakh crore per annum for the next decade, says Nirmal Bang

Mudra loan beneficiaries have created over 1 crore jobs, says report

Mudra loan beneficiaries have created over 1 crore jobs, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV