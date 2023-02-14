Ratnamani Metals ends off day's high despite two-year high EBITDA margin

The company's profit after tax jumped 50 percent to Rs 134 crore from Rs 89 crore in the year-ago period.

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd.'s shares jumped over 3 percent in intraday trade on Tuesday after the pipes and tubes manufacturer reported a 19 percent growth in its net sales at Rs 1,099 crore for the December quarter.

The company’s other income was at Rs 7.39 crore as against Rs 10.73 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Profit after tax jumped 50 percent to Rs 134 crore from Rs 89 crore in the year-ago period.

The company improved its operating performance in the December quarter as its EBITDA jumped 53 percent to Rs 199 crore as against Rs 130 crore in the year-ago period.

The company reported its best margins at 18 percent for the December quarter since January-March of the financial year 2021. Margins were at 16 percent in the September quarter and at 13 percent in the June quarter.

The Group is engaged in manufacturing steel tubes and pipes.

The company on October 5, 2022, entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100 percent stake in Ravi Technoforge Pvt. Ltd. On October 28, it completed the acquisition of 53 percent in the first tranche for Rs 97.88 crore.

The total purchase consideration is to be paid in three tranches over the period based on the performance metrics and other terms and conditions as per the definitive agreements for the subscription of equity shares and acquisition.

Shares of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes ended 0.46 percent higher at Rs 2,120 on Tuesday.