RateGain Travel IPO subscribed 65% so far on Day 2

RateGain Travel Technologies' initial public offer (IPO) to raise Rs 1,336 crore was subscribed 65 percent so far on Wednesday, the second day of the bidding process. The IPO of RateGain Travel Technologies , a software as a service (SaaS) firm in the hospitality and travel industry, is a combination of fresh issuance of shares worth and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity worth.

By 4:00 pm, the RateGain Travel Tech IPO received bids for 1.1 crore shares as against the 1.7 crore shares on offer, a subscription of 65 percent.

Of the total issue, 75 percent is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 10 percent for retail investors and 15 percent for non-institutional investors.

The RateGain IPO will close for subscription on Thursday, December 9.

RateGain Travel Technologies shares are available for bidding under the IPO in a price band of Rs 405-425 in multiples of 35. At the upper end of the price range, one lot is worth Rs 14,875.

ALSO READ