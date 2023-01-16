RateGain picked by a leading European airline to expand to newer markets

AirGain will enable SKY Express to set accurate pricing and seize daily opportunities for growth.

RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. (RateGain), a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, on Monday announced that Greek airline SKY Express has selected its solution AirGain for real-time pricing insights.

SKY Express has picked AirGain for getting accurate and real-time competitive pricing insights as the airline looks to expand its footprint across Europe.

AirGain will help SKY Express monitor critical OND routes 80 percent faster, allowing the airline to respond promptly to market shifts and deliver the most cost-effective service.

Designed for revenue managers, AirGain will enable them to set accurate pricing and seize daily opportunities for growth.

SKY Express is one of Europe’s fastest-growing airlines in Greece and it looks to use AirGain for expanding to new competitive markets and improving market share.

RateGain mentioned that a recent report by Eurocontrol, a pan-European air traffic management company, mentioned that the airline had the largest increase in flying operations across Europe in 2022. Specifically, SKY Express showed a 162 percent increase in traffic this year compared to 2019 levels with 119 daily flights, which puts the company in first place among all European airlines.

As airfares increase and airlines cut routes, SKY Express wants to offer the most competitive prices across all fare types. AirGain was able to provide the necessary data on all fare families, making it the preferred provider over other fare intelligence providers in the airline industry.

RateGain this month also announced signing an agreement for the acquisition of assets of US-based Adara to form the world’s most comprehensive travel-intent and data platform.

Shares of RateGain Travel Technologies ended 2.44 percent higher at Rs 358.45 on Monday.