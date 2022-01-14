RateGain shares hit 52-week high; trade at 18% premium to issue price

Shares of RateGain Travel Technologies rebounded 16.7 percent to a 52-week high of Rs 503.35 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday after the travel tech startup hit an intraday low of Rs 431.1 earlier in the day.

At the 52-week high level in an otherwise negative market, the RateGain stock commanded a premium of 18.4 percent over its issue price of Rs 425, surging with large volume. The stock is up 13 percent from Thursday's closing price.

A total of 2.3 lakh shares changed hands for the day, at the time of writing, as against a daily average of 89,000 in the past two weeks, according to exchange data.

The investor sentiment turned in favour of the company after its shares hit an intraday low of Rs 431.1. At 11:55 am, the stock was up 8.22 percent at Rs 479.05 on BSE and it was trading 8.20 percent higher at Rs 479.65 on NSE.

The software as a service (SaaS) company had made a weak debut on Dalal Street on December 17, 2021, with its shares listing at Rs 364.8 on BSE, a discount of 14.2 percent to its issue price of Rs 425. The stock has since recovered 40.71 percent.

Earlier this month, RateGain said in a business update that the overall demand for its products improved in the first nine months of FY22, driven by strong travel demand in its key US market. However, it also said that most of Europe and Asia remained under restrictions following localised lockdowns.

The company said the US remained its largest geography with around 65 percent revenue contribution.

RateGain said its revenues grew around 40 percent on a year-on-year basis in the April-December period, and around 55 percent in Q3 -- its best quarter in terms of contract wins. Its customer count increased from 1,462 on Aug 31, 2021, to around 2,264 by Dec 31, 2021, it said.