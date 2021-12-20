RateGain share price: Stock extends losses after weak listing, discount at 27% to issue price

RateGain Travel Technologies share price continued to drop on Monday, extending losses after a weak listing on Friday. The RateGain stock slumped by as much as Rs 28 or more than eight percent to Rs 312.4 on BSE. At that level, the RateGain stock was available at a discount of 26.5 percent to its issue price of Rs 425.

On NSE, the RateGain share price dipped to as low as Rs 313.2, down 7.9 percent from its previous close. That was at a 26.3 percent discount to its issue price.

On Friday, the stock of RateGain Travel Tech , a software as a service (SaaS) company, debuted on Dalal Street at a discount of around 15 percent to its issue price before declining further. At the end of the day, RateGain shares were at Rs 340.5 on the bourse, a discount of 19.9 percent.

RateGain Travel Technologies' weak listing comes amid sharp losses in the headline indices, and in stark contrast to the trend seen in the grey market, an unofficial market for unlisted securities.

On Friday, prior to the listing on stock exchanges BSE and NSE, RateGain Travel Technologies commanded a grey market premium ( GMP ) of Rs 45.

Shares in RateGain Travel Technologies , a software as a service (SaaS) company, were available for bidding in a price band of Rs 405-425, in multiples of 35, under the IPO. RateGain Travel's initial share sale was available for subscription from December 7 to December 9, and saw an overall subscription of 17.4 times.

