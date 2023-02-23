HotelKey collaborates with RateGain to provide competitive pricing to customers 

The integration will roll out across HotelKey’s portfolio of over 4,000 properties, with hundreds of properties already accessing the combined capabilities.

SaaS solutions provider for the travel and hospitality sector RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. on Thursday said that HotelKey, the cloud-based property management platform for hotels, has entered into a partnership with the company for providing competitive pricing to its customers.

Through the partnership, hotels on the HotelKey platform would see RateGain’s pricing and distribution tools on its platform.

The move would help Hotelkey to save time and achieve efficiencies, making better distribution decisions faster and, finally, saving money and boosting revenue.

HotelKey will integrate RateGain’s global distribution, central reservations, and pricing capabilities into its PMS platform. The integration will roll out across HotelKey’s portfolio of more than 4,000 properties, with hundreds of properties already accessing the combined capabilities.

HotelKey and RateGain’s mobile-first API integration offers hoteliers a seamless transition to the new offering. Apart from this, each property gains real-time access to inventory management and adequate oversight of third-party distribution and price parity across channels.

RateGain’s platform is designed to help hoteliers boost revenue by improving pricing, generating more bookings, and optimising conversions across distribution channels.

The company works with 23 of the industry’s top 30 hotel chains and powers over 1.91 lakh hotels to unlock more revenue, gain more customers, and provide good on-property experiences.

Last month, Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts, a diverse chain of hotels in Sri Lanka and Maldives, selected RateGain’s solution ‘Engage AI’ to enhance their guest engagement, provide contactless check-in and check-out as well as improve their ancillary revenue by gaining access to real-time analytics.

Shares of RateGain Travel Technologies are trading 4.80 percent higher at Rs 361.50.