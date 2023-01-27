Cinnamon Maldives picks RateGain’s AI tool to improve customer experience

Considering the manpower shortage in the Maldives hotel market, Cinnamon Hotels is adopting modern technology to enhance the overall experience of travellers.

Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts, a diverse chain of hotels in Sri Lanka and Maldives, has selected RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd.'s solution 'Engage AI' to enhance their guest engagement, provide contactless check-in and check-out as well as improve their ancillary revenue by gaining access to real-time analytics.

Engage AI will be implemented at Cinnamon Hotels' iconic Dhonveli property.

Considering the manpower shortage in the Maldives hotel market, Cinnamon Hotels is adopting modern technology to enhance the overall experience of travellers. The hotel chain is investing in technology to automate tasks for its hotel staff so as to make them more efficient to welcome guests from different parts of the world.

RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. (RateGain) is a global provider of SaaS solutions for the travel and hospitality industry. Last week, Greek airline SKY Express selected RateGain’s solution AirGain for real-time pricing insights.

AirGain will help SKY Express to monitor critical OND routes 80 percent faster, allowing the airline to respond promptly to market shifts and deliver the most cost-effective service. RateGain’s air travel solution will help the Greek airline in getting accurate and real-time competitive pricing insights.

The RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. stock ended 0.60 percent lower at Rs 366.75 on Wednesday.