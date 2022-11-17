    English
    stocks News

    RateGain partners with Booking.com for AI-powered solutions

    By CNBCTV18.com

    The integration will enable Booking.com supply partners to update content via RateGain’s Content AI platform.

    RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd., a global SaaS solutions provider for travel and hospitality, said its Content AI platform has established a new and improved integration with online travel agency Booking.com.


    The integration will help in seamless content distribution and easier property management.

    The integration will enable Booking.com's supply partners to update content via RateGain’s Content AI platform, which will save customers’ time and allow travellers to see up-to-date content and images from the accommodation on the travel portal.

    The statement mentioned that hoteliers have historically struggled to update content manually over the extranet while managing rates through a separate system.

    With Content AI and RateGain’s channel manager, accommodations can send rates and inventory updates, images, and descriptive content, making it easier to manage properties with a reduced operational burden.

    Booking.com and RateGain have worked together for over ten years to provide seamless connectivity between travelers and properties worldwide.

    RateGain Travel works with 23 of the top 30 hotel chains, 25 of the top 30 online travel agents in India, and all the top car rentals including eight Global Fortune 500 companies.

    Shares of RateGain Travel Technology are currently trading at Rs 283.40, up 1.92 percent.

    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
