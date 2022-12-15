Air Senegal picks RateGain for accurate and real-time intelligence

Air Senegal is the national carrier of the Republic of Senegal and a leading player in West Africa.

Global SaaS solutions provider for the travel and hospitality industry RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. on Thursday announced that Senegal’s flag carrier Air Senegal has picked its product AirGain for real-time market insights.

The company said that the product will enable Air Senegal to track movements on all the important OND routes 80 percent faster to stay on top of market changes and give the most competitive offer to its customers.

The product will help the airline’s revenue managers adapt to the post-pandemic world by offering critical market insights, making the right pricing decisions, and unlocking new revenue opportunities every day.

RateGain mentioned that the African aviation market is looking to adopt new technologies to compete better with global players. To facilitate better adoption of air travel, 34 countries, accounting for 80 percent of the continent's aviation activity, have signed up for the Single African Air Transport Market, a 2018 open-skies initiative of the African Union.

RateGain works with the top 23 of 30 hotel chains, the top 25 of 30 online travel agents, and all the top car rentals, including eight global Fortune 500 companies.

The company last week announced that it has incorporated a subsidiary, RateGain Technologies LLC, in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to carry on the business of Data processing, hosting, and related activities.