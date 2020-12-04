Finance Rate-sensitive stocks rise after RBI policy announcement: Bank, realty indices up 1% Updated : December 04, 2020 12:34 PM IST The banking and realty indices rose over 1 percent each post the policy decision. Nifty Fin Services and Nifty Auto indices were also up 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. Most constituents in the auto index also rose after the policy. M&M, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, and Hero Moto added 0.5-1 percent each. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.