Rate-sensitive stocks rise after RBI policy announcement: Bank, realty indices up 1%

Shares of interest rate-sensitive sectors -- financials, realty and automobiles --were trading higher on Friday after the RBI MPC kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent while maintaining the 'accommodative' stance for this year and the next.

The overall sentiment was upbeat after the RBI revised FY21 real GDP growth to -7.5 percent from -9.5 percent earlier. Q3FY21 GDP is seen at +0.1 percent while Q4FY21 GDP is seen at +0.7 percent, it said.

The banking and realty indices rose over 1 percent each post the policy decision while the Nifty Fin Services and Nifty Auto indices were also up 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty gained 0.6 percent to hit a new all-time high.

Among stocks, major banking names like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank and SBI were all positive, up between half a percent and 2 percent.

Banks also rose as the governor announced that commercial and co-op banks will not give out dividends this year and retain all the profits.

Most constituents in the auto index also rose after the policy was announced. M&M, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, and Hero Moto added 0.5-1 percent each.

Realty players also cheered the RBI announcements. Omaxe, Godrej Properties, DLF, Sobha, and Sunteck Realty gained 1.7-5 percent.

The RBI last changed policy rate on May 22. RBI also proposed to expand on-tap TLTROs to cover other sectors and said that it will release a discussion paper on the scale-based supervisory model for NBFCs before Jan 15, 2021

On growth outlook, Governor Shaktikanta Das said, "Indian economy is entering a decisive phase in the fight against COVID. Near-term financial risks have been contained. The rural economy looks resilient and the constraints have also started to ease. However, private investment is still slack and capacity utilisation has not fully recovered."

Post the policy announcement, Deepthi Mathew, Economist at Geojit Financial Services said, "It was in the expected line with the RBI keeping the rates unchanged and continuing with the accommodative stance. The extension of the accommodative stance to the next financial year has cheered the market."

"RBI has prioritised growth over inflation. This is an acknowledgment that inflation drivers seem to be more supply-side led. An accommodative liquidity stance will ensure access to liquidity will not be a challenge and the ongoing recovery continues to gather steam. This will help push through govt borrowings in a year where the revenues are under pressure. Guidance is better than earlier on growth and flows. Positive for markets,” said Ashish Shanker of Motilal Oswal.