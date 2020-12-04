Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Rate-sensitive stocks rise after RBI policy announcement: Bank, realty indices up 1%

Updated : December 04, 2020 12:34 PM IST

The banking and realty indices rose over 1 percent each post the policy decision.
Nifty Fin Services and Nifty Auto indices were also up 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.
Most constituents in the auto index also rose after the policy. M&M, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, and Hero Moto added 0.5-1 percent each.
