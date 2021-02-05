Finance Rate sensitive stocks mixed after RBI policy; PSU Bank index jumps 6%, Nifty auto in the red Updated : February 05, 2021 12:36 PM IST Rate sensitive stocks were trading mixed after the Reserve Bank of India delivered its first monetary policy of 2021. The PSU Bank index rallied the most, up nearly 6 percent, mainly led by a 15 percent rise in SBI. However, Nifty Auto was trading in the red, down 1 percent post the policy. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply