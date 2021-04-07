Rate sensitive stocks edge higher after RBI policy announcement; banking, auto and realty indices up over 1% each Updated : April 07, 2021 11:52 AM IST Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty surged over 1 percent each after the policy announcement. The central bank retained India's FY22 real GDP growth projection at 10.5 percent. The Nifty Bank index rose 1 percent with Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, SBI, PNB, IndusInd Bank up between 1.5 percent and 3 percent. Published : April 07, 2021 11:52 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply