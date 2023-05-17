Rane Madras shares surge 16% to hit 52-week high as company announces to divest stake in subsidiary

The company is seeking the prior approval of shareholders for the same through a postal ballot.

Shares of Rane Madras Ltd surged nearly 17 percent to hit a new 52-week high of Rs 578.50 apiece on BSE in Wednesday’s trade after the company announced that it was seeking shareholder nod to divest its stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary Rane Light Metal Casting (LMCA).

The auto ancillaries stock has gained 28 percent in the past one month and 78 percent in the last one year. The stock had hit a 52-week high level of Rs 548.05 per share on May 5, 2023.

Rane Madras Ltd acquired United States-based LMCA in 2016. Rane Light Metal Casting is engaged in the manufacturing of high-pressure aluminium die-casting machinery. LMCA’s turnover for FY22-23 was reported at Rs 231.94 crore and its net worth stood at Rs 32.2 crore.

Other details regarding the divestment process will be declared after Rane Madras goes further into the process. The company is seeking the prior approval of shareholders for the same through a postal ballot.

The company recently released its fourth quarter results for the financial year 2023. It posted a profit of Rs 9.54 crore in the quarter ending March 2023, an increase of 475.59 percent year-on-year from Rs 2.54 loss posted in the same quarter a year ago.

However, profits were down sequentially on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis by 59.76 percent from Rs 23.71 crore in the quarter ending December 2022. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for Q4FY23 stood at Rs 18.17 crore, increasing QoQ from Rs 15.70 posted in the previous quarter. EBITDA was up 227.38 percent YoY from Rs 5.55 core reported in Q4FY22.

Revenue also increased to Rs 630 crore, up 23.5 percent YoY as against Rs 510.3 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Shares of Rane Madras Ltd were trading 15.91 percent higher at Rs 563.90 apiece on BSE at 3:21 PM.