Rane Madras shares surge 16% to hit 52 week high as company announces to divest stake in subsidiary

Rane Madras shares surge 16% to hit 52-week high as company announces to divest stake in subsidiary

Rane Madras shares surge 16% to hit 52-week high as company announces to divest stake in subsidiary
By CNBCTV18.com May 17, 2023 5:05:08 PM IST (Published)

The company is seeking the prior approval of shareholders for the same through a postal ballot.

Shares of Rane Madras Ltd surged nearly 17 percent to hit a new 52-week high of Rs 578.50 apiece on BSE in Wednesday’s trade after the company announced that it was seeking shareholder nod to divest its stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary Rane Light Metal Casting (LMCA).

The auto ancillaries stock has gained 28 percent in the past one month and 78 percent in the last one year. The stock had hit a 52-week high level of Rs 548.05 per share on May 5, 2023.
Rane Madras Ltd acquired United States-based LMCA in 2016. Rane Light Metal Casting is engaged in the manufacturing of high-pressure aluminium die-casting machinery. LMCA’s turnover for FY22-23 was reported at Rs 231.94 crore and its net worth stood at Rs 32.2 crore.
X