Rane Holdings ends 11% higher after company invests Rs 5 crore to increase stake in subsidiary

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 28, 2023 4:27:01 PM IST (Published)

Rane Holdings has added that even after the recent allotment conducted, the management or control of RVNL has not changed, and the voting rights of Rane Holdings in REVL will move in line with the changes made in the shareholding pattern.

Rane Holdings Ltd. shares gained over 10 percent on Wednesday after it acquired over 1.7 lakh equity shares in its subsidiary Rane Engine Valve Ltd. (REVL) for a total of almost Rs 5 crore.

The company has acquired a 1.01 percent stake in its subsidiary Rane Engine Valve, which amounts to a total of 1,71,821 equity shares having a face value of Rs 10 each, for a cash consideration of Rs 4.99 crore.
The equity shares were issued at an issue price of Rs 291 per piece on an arm's length basis. This was done by converting an entire outstanding warrant of 1,71,821 in size out of an overall pool of 5,15,463 warrants as issued on March 8, 2022, through a preferential offer made by REVL, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.
