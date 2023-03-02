Ramkrishna Forgings to invest Rs 35 crore in setting up a roof-top solar project in Jharkhand

The move would involve an investment of nearly Rs 35 crore, which will be financed through a mix of debt and equity.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd on Thursday announced that it will make a major investment in a renewable energy project for achieving carbon neutrality.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, the company said that it plans to install a 7.82 megawatt (MW) capacity roof-top solar project at its existing forging plants in Seraikela and Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.

The move would involve an investment of nearly Rs 35 crore, which will be financed through a mix of debt and equity.

The power generated on completion of the solar project will be utilised in the company’s captive consumption, cutting its dependence on grid power.

“We believe that this project will help us achieve our goal of carbon neutrality and marks a significant milestone towards creating a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future,” said Lalit Kumar Khetan, Executive Director and CFO, Ramkrishna Forgings.

In December 2022, Ramkrishna Forgings acquired up to 51 percent voting rights in electric vehicle start-up TSUYO Manufacturing. The company announced its plans to invest around Rs 100 crore in TSUYO over 5 years, expecting to generate a turnover of around Rs 500 crore by the end of the fifth year.

TSUYO is a Make-In-India start-up engaged in manufacturing of powertrain solutions for electric vehicles.

Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings are trading 2.75 percent lower at Rs 260.