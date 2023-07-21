Ramkrishna Forgings to acquire 100% equity of Multitech Auto for Rs 212 crore

The acquisition is likely to be completed in the next six months and will need the approval from the Adityapur Industrial Area Authority.

Automotive components manufacturer Ramkrishna Forgings announced on Friday that it will acquire 100 percent equity of Multitech Auto Pvt. Ltd., along with its wholly-owned subsidiary Mal Metalliks Pvt. Ltd. for an overall consideration of Rs 212 crore.

In the first part, the company will acquire 12.58 lakh shares of Multitech Auto Pvt. Ltd. or 100 percent of the total issued and paid up capital from the existing shareholders - Atul and Poonam Dua, for an aggregate cash consideration of Rs 205 crore.

Additionally, RK Forgings will also acquire 60,000 equity shares of Mal Auto Products Pvt. Ltd. from existing shareholders Atul Dua (HUF), Atul Dua and Poonam Dua for Rs 7 crore.

The acquisition is being done to expand and grow its business, Ramkrishna Forgings said citing the rationale behind the acquisition.

MAPL is engaged in the business of manufacturing of casting and bar draw facility. The company offers hi-tech, machined, heat-treated automobile components from bars, castings, primarily for brakes, gear boxes, axle and suspension parts of commercial vehicles and railways.

Incorporated in January 2004, Multitech Auto Pvt. Ltd. had an overall turnover of Rs 300.23 crore for the financial year ending March 2023. For financial year 2022 and 2021, MAPL reported revenue of Rs 201.97 crore and Rs 107.84 crore respectively.

Besides the acquisition, Ramkrishna Forgings also reported its June quarter results, where it reported a 52.7 percent growth in its net profit to Rs 78.5 crore from Rs 51.5 crore during the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter also grew by 27.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 892.3 crore from Rs 699.3 crore. Operating profit or EBITDA went up by 28 percent, while margin expanded by 10 basis points.

Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings ended 1.8 percent higher at Rs 505.85.