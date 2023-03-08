India Ratings upgrades long-term rating of Ramkrishna Forgings to A+ from A

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd announced last week that it will make a major investment in a renewable energy project for achieving carbon neutrality.

India Ratings has upgraded the long-term rating of Ramkrishna Forgings' fund-based working capital limits of Rs 750 crore to A+ from A.

Rating for the long-term loans of Rs 743 crore has also been revised to A+, while that for short-term non-fund-based working capital limits of Rs 520 crore is reaffirmed at A1.

Ramkrishna Forgings is a supplier to various sectors like automotive, railways, farm equipment, bearings, oil and gas, power and construction, earth moving and mining, both in India and overseas markets. It is also a critical safety item supplier for screw coupling, bolster suspension, side frame keys and draw gear assembly for railway coaches and wagon.

Company’s clients include names like Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, VE Commercial and Daimler in India and to Volvo, Mack Trucks, Iveco, Ford in the overseas markets. Globally, it supplies to Tier-1 axle manufacturers like Dana, Sisamex, Meritor and American Axles.

The recently announced North America class 8 truck orders, which indicates the trend in global truck markets, presented a healthy picture. The February orders for Class 8 trucks in North America saw a jump of 10 percent year-on-year and nearly 6 percent on a sequential basis to 22,800 units.

The class 8 truck sales are still much below the September high of 56,205 units, but ACT Research, the company that tracks Class 8 truck orders closely believes that February orders represent a modest upside to its expectation.

The move would involve an investment of nearly Rs 35 crore, which will be financed through a mix of debt and equity.

On the earnings front, company saw its revenue and profit rise 29 percent and 35 percent respectively while margin fell by more than 100 basis points in December quarter on year-on-year basis.

Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings are trading 4 percent higher at Rs 279.65.