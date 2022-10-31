Ramkrishna Forgings shares near 52-week high after another order win from Europe

Mini
Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings are trading near their 52-week high.
Ramkrishna Forgings on Monday announced that it has bagged a four-year contract worth Rs 113.16 crore.
The leading supplier of rolled, forged, and machined products informed the exchanges that a major tier-1 manufacturer of rear and front axles has awarded a four-year contract for the supply of heavy-duty commercial vehicles for its European application worth 13.8 million euros or Rs 113.16 crore.
Executive Director and CFO Lalit Khetan told CNBC-TV18 last month that the company had won an order for supplying metal bars and has a business potential of almost Rs 80 crore per year.
“This will be to our European OEM and this will start from the next financial year,” Khethan told CNBC-TV18.
The company had bagged a Rs 121.50 crore contract from a Swedish original equipment manufacturer. It had also received an order worth Rs 131.50 core earlier this month, from a tier 1 rear and front axle maker from the United States.
Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings are trading 3 percent higher at Rs 229.35 as of 3 PM. The stock is trading close to its 52-week high of Rs 237.