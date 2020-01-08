Ramco Systems shares rally over 8 percent as it bags multi-million dollar deal

Ramco Systems's shares surged over 8 percent intraday after it secured a multi-million dollar global payroll and workforce management (WFM) deal from a leading Australian University.

Ramco Systems's share touched intraday high of Rs 179.45 after gaining 8.29 percent on the BSE.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that it will be partnering with a leading global consulting firm to implement its multi-country payroll solution and will also offer workforce management solution in partnership with an Australian-headquartered cloud based WFM provider, thereby providing an integrated payroll and workforce management solution.

The company did not disclose the exact amount of the deal.

However, Ramco said that with this win, it will be expanding its foothold in the higher education vertical which is witnessing good demand for human resource and payroll transformation.