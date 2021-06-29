Home

    • Ramco Systems share price rally 5%; wins digital transformation contract from Aden Ports

    Shares of Ramco Systems rallied over five percent on Tuesday after the company received a digital transformation contract from Yemen’s Aden Ports.

    The company announced that it will provide its next-gen Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software to Aden Ports Development Company (APDC) at their Aden Container Terminal (ACT), deepening its 12-year partnership with Yemen’s largest container terminal.
    “The association between the partners, which began in 2009, will see the upgrade of ACT’s HR, payroll and financial accounting capabilities, modernization and digitisation of existing applications, and introduction of newer technologies and innovations such as Payroll Hub, Accounts Payable/Accounts Receivable hubs, as well as mobile apps, with a sleeker and more comprehensive dashboard,” Ramco Systems said in a regulatory filing.
    Ramco’s HR and payroll modules will provide reporting capabilities to enable ACT’s management to make on-the-spot decisions for payroll, bonus, leave, and attendance. The financial accounting module will cover items such as accounts payable, accounts receivable, and the general ledger, all on a unified dashboard, it added.
    At 9:55 am, the shares of Ramco Systems were trading 4.57 percent higher at Rs 625.15 apiece on the BSE.
    Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.
