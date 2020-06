Shares of Ramco Systems hit upper circuit of 20 percent on Thursday, for the second day in a row, after Mumbai-based investor Vijay Kedia bought a 1.1 percent equity stake in the company, as per the data available on the National Stock Exchange.

The stock has surged over 48 percent so far in the month of June. The stock quoted Rs 110.20 on the NSE at 11:10 am and there were pending buy orders of 4,56,819 shares, with no sellers available.

Kedia bought 3,39,843 equity shares of the company at Rs 87.82 per share on Wednesday.

The Chennai-headquartered Ramco Systems offers cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in the area of HCM and Global Payroll, ERP, and M&E MRO for aviation.

The enterprise software company reported revenue at Rs 70 crore in the October-December quarter while its net profit was Rs 8 crore.