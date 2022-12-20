English
Ramco Systems to consider fund raising during December 22 board meeting

Ramco Systems to consider fund raising during December 22 board meeting

Ramco Systems to consider fund raising during December 22 board meeting
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 20, 2022 3:21:00 PM IST (Published)

For the September quarter, the global consolidated income of Ramco Systems stood at $15.14 million.

Ramco Systems Ltd. on Monday announced that the company will meet on December 22 to consider raising funds via a preferential issue, private placement, or through any other permissible mode or any combination thereof, subject to receipt of Regulatory/Statutory/Members approvals, as may be required.


Reacting to the announcement, shares of Ramco Systems snapped a 3-day losing streak and jumped as much as 3.7 percent in opening trade on Tuesday to hit an intra-day high of Rs 262 apiece. Notably, the stock has been down 46 percent year-to-date.

Ramco Systems, a part of the Chennai-based Ramco Group, develops enterprise resource planning (ERP) software solutions for various verticals in domains like Core ERP, Human Resources and Payroll, Aviation Maintenance Repair and Overhaul, Logistics, Service Resource Planning, among others.

For the September quarter, the global consolidated income of Ramco Systems stood at $15.14 million (approx. Rs 120 crore), while the net loss after tax amounted to $7.64 million (approx. Rs 60.3 crore).

Shares of Ramco Systems are trading 6.63 percent higher at Rs 270.35.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
