Ramco Systems signs software deal with Australia-based Nova Systems for Aviation M&E MRO Suite

The software module would support Nova Systems with operations such as aviation manufacturing, maintenance, supply chain management and compliance management.

Enterprise-level aviation software provider Ramco Systems Ltd has signed a deal with Australia-based engineering and technology services provider Nova Systems to build a material resource planning (MRP) software for the company.

The company’s Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.9 was selected by Nova Systems. The software module would support Nova Systems with operations such as aviation manufacturing, maintenance, supply chain management and compliance management.

The software will allow the Australian company to make their Part 21J, Part 21G and Part 145 operations more efficient and also allow the company to meet industry-specific requirements for material management.

The company in December 2022 announced that it would be raising Rs 160 crore through a preferential issue of up to 43,79,561 equity shares to promoters and two non-promoter entities at a price of Rs 274 per share. An additional 14,59,854 Fully Convertible Equity Warrants, at a price of Rs 274, would also be issued.

The aviation, aerospace and defence (AAD) software of Ramco Systems is used by 24,000 users at over 90 aviation organisations across the globe to manage over 4,000 aircrafts. The company’s clients include heli-operators, leading defense companies, space launch vehicles, UAS/Drones, eVTOL and multiple MROs.

Shares of Ramco Systems ended little changed at Rs 234.95.