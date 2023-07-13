Ramco Cements to sell entire stake in Lynk Logistics to Swiggy's parent in exchange of equity stake

Post this, Ramco Cements will own an equity stake in the food delivery platform. The transaction is likely to be completed by August 14, 2023.

The Board of Ramco Cements Ltd. has approved the sale of its entire equity stake in Lynk Logistics to Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd., who operate the food delivery platform Swiggy. In return, Ramco will subscribe to Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares of Swiggy.

Ramco Cements will sell 49.95 crore shares in Lynk Logistics to Bundl, as approved in its board meeting.

In exchange, Ramco will subscribe to 24.18 lakh Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) of Swiggy's parent company. CCPS are modes of raising funds for companies which are issued to investors and provide thm with fixed income. As the name suggests, these instruments have to compulsorily convert into equity shares after a predetermined period.