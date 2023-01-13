English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Rama Steel Tubes likely to invest Rs 600 crore in Uttar Pradesh for steel processing unit

Rama Steel Tubes likely to invest Rs 600 crore in Uttar Pradesh for steel processing unit

Rama Steel Tubes likely to invest Rs 600 crore in Uttar Pradesh for steel processing unit
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 13, 2023 9:08:12 PM IST (Published)

This transaction will support the capacity expansion plan and strengthen the company’s position in the steel tubes and pipes space.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Rama Steel Tube share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
'How quickly life can turn upside down' — Indians bear brunt of Goldman Sachs layoffs

'How quickly life can turn upside down' — Indians bear brunt of Goldman Sachs layoffs

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why the farmers are protesting in Bihar's Buxar?

Explained: Why the farmers are protesting in Bihar's Buxar?

IST4 Min(s) Read

Fixed deposits offering up to 9% interest rates — Is it time to book FDs or wait for more hikes?

Fixed deposits offering up to 9% interest rates — Is it time to book FDs or wait for more hikes?

IST5 Min(s) Read

Infosys hiring hits a 9-quarter low but attrition rate eases to 24.3% in Q3

Infosys hiring hits a 9-quarter low but attrition rate eases to 24.3% in Q3

IST3 Min(s) Read

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. has signed a deal with the Uttar Pradesh government for setting up a steel processing unit at an estimated investment of Rs 600 crore.


The company said that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the UP government under the lnvest UP Programme.

As a part of the MOU, the proposed investment of Rs 600 crore will be invested in a phased manner.

The proposed project will go a long way in helping to achieve Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of building UP’s $1 trillion economy.

Further, the favourable business environment and the special incentive packages offered by the state government will additionally help the company to strengthen its position in the steel tubes and pipes industry.

The setting up of the steel processing unit includes MS Pipes, STP Poles, Gl Pipes, CR Coils, GP Coils, and Colour Coated Coils.

Founded in 1974, Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. is a leading manufacturer in the steel tube industry. It has four manufacturing capabilities Sahibabad (U.P.), Khopoli (Maharashtra), and Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh).

The company recently acquired a 51 percent stake in Ashoka lnfrasteel and a 50 percent stake in Hagar Mega Mart. The company reported its highest sales volume in the December quarter.

Last week, Executive Director Richi Bansal told CNBC-TV18 that the company plans to extend Rama Steel Tubes' exports to 25 percent of total sales.  According to Bansal, the export margin for FY23 was expected to be better than the domestic margin.

Shares of Rama Steel Tubes ended 1.86 percent lower at Rs 42.30 on Friday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

GTPL Hathaway shares end lower after weak operating performance in December quarter

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X