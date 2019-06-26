#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sugar stocks gain 3-19% but production shortfall expected
Global Markets: Asian shares going nowhere as G20 looms large
Oil prices fall as market awaits G20, OPEC
Rupee slips 17 paise to 69.32/$ in early trade
Motilal Oswal
Home Market Stocks
Agriculture

Rally in speciality chemicals will gather faster momentum; stocks up nearly 10%-120% in last one year

Updated : June 26, 2019 05:16 PM IST

Speciality chemicals is that one space which was hardly affected by the global cues or liquidity crisis in last one year. The sector is thriving well and has given some tremendous returns during this year. The key triggers behind the sector rally were earnings growth and healthy domestic demand.
In fact, global trade tension between US and China is beneficial for the Indian chemical manufacturers as it brings down the input cost prices imported from China.
Speciality chemical stocks like Vinati Organics, SRF, PI Industries, Aarti Industries and couple of others have seen a tremendous growth in last one year. Vinati Organics surged by 117 percent and SRF rose by 78 percent in last one year.
Rally in speciality chemicals will gather faster momentum; stocks up nearly 10%-120% in last one year
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Wadia Group-controlled GoAir revives IPO plans; looks to raise Rs 1,728-2,074 crore

Wadia Group-controlled GoAir revives IPO plans; looks to raise Rs 1,728-2,074 crore

Expect shallow economic recovery and growth of 7.1% in H2FY20, says Morgan Stanley

Expect shallow economic recovery and growth of 7.1% in H2FY20, says Morgan Stanley

Supreme Court issues new roster system, to be followed from July 1

Supreme Court issues new roster system, to be followed from July 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV