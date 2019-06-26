Agriculture
Rally in speciality chemicals will gather faster momentum; stocks up nearly 10%-120% in last one year
Updated : June 26, 2019 05:16 PM IST
Speciality chemicals is that one space which was hardly affected by the global cues or liquidity crisis in last one year. The sector is thriving well and has given some tremendous returns during this year. The key triggers behind the sector rally were earnings growth and healthy domestic demand.
In fact, global trade tension between US and China is beneficial for the Indian chemical manufacturers as it brings down the input cost prices imported from China.
Speciality chemical stocks like Vinati Organics, SRF, PI Industries, Aarti Industries and couple of others have seen a tremendous growth in last one year. Vinati Organics surged by 117 percent and SRF rose by 78 percent in last one year.
