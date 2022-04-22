Rallis India shares tank 9% as company reports loss of Rs 14 crore in March quarter

Shares of Rallis India tanked as much as 9 percent on Friday, a day after the company announced its quarterly earnings. Rallis India was the worst hit stock on Nifty500.

At 1200 IST, the scrip was trading 7.5 percent lower at Rs 260 on the BSE.

Rallis India shares touched an intraday low at Rs 255.25 on BSE (Source: BSE) Rallis India shares touched an intraday low at Rs 255.25 on BSE (Source: BSE)

As many as 57,000 shares have changed hands so far during the session, as against a daily average of 63,000 in the past two weeks, according to exchange data.

The Tata Chemicals arm posted a slight improvement in consolidated revenue on a Year-on-Year basis but reported a net loss in the March quarter.

Its consolidated revenue came in at Rs 507.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as compared to Rs 471.26 crore posted in the corresponding period a year ago. Net loss stood at Rs 14.19 crore against a net profit of Rs 8.12 crore a year ago.

Rallis India’s operational performance also suffered on account of inflationary pressure. Its operating margin in the reporting quarter was in negative territory, at 0.56 percent. It stood at 3.76 percent in the corresponding period a year ago.

Also Read |

Overall margins remained under pressure amid rising inflation, Rallis India said. This was in spite of the judicious price corrections undertaken by the company keeping in mind the end farmer interests and market conditions.

“Supply chain challenges continued into Q4 with availability issues for certain intermediates as well as steep cost inflation. We are focused on minimising the disruptions to our production as much as possible. Calibrated price corrections have helped in partially neutralising the material cost inflation,” said Sanjiv Lal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Rallis India.

The company’s cost of raw materials surged to Rs 403.50 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 374.72 crore.

The agro sciences company’s domestic crop care business grew at 14 percent and exports were up by 6.2 percent during the year. But its seeds business faced challenges, and consequently, revenue declined by 13 percent.

“Lower-than-expected numbers are largely on account of two factors (i) lower than estimated sales from international market due to shortage of RM for one of the key molecule (ii) higher than estimated COGS,” said ICICI Direct Research.

“We believe first factor is transitory and growth can get normalised ahead. However, lost sales during last quarter cannot come due to seasonal factor,” the brokerage house added.