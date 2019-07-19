Market

Rallis India shares rise 9% on strong Q1 earnings

Updated : July 19, 2019 10:30 AM IST

The shares of the agrochemical company rose about 9.7 percent to Rs 166 per share intraday.

At 9.30 AM, the scrip was up 7.47 percent higher at Rs 162.60 per share, while the Nifty was up 20.25 points, or 0.17 percent, at 11,617.15.