Rallis India shares rise 9% on strong Q1 earnings
Updated : July 19, 2019 10:30 AM IST
The shares of the agrochemical company rose about 9.7 percent to Rs 166 per share intraday.
At 9.30 AM, the scrip was up 7.47 percent higher at Rs 162.60 per share, while the Nifty was up 20.25 points, or 0.17 percent, at 11,617.15.
The company reported quarterly net profit at Rs 8.32 crore in the quarter ended June 30, up 7.22 percent from Rs 7.76 crore in the same quarter previous year.
