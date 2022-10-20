Homemarket newsstocks news

Rallis India shares surge after better than expected quarterly results

Rallis India shares surge after better than expected quarterly results

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Mini

Rallis India recorded profit after tax of Rs 71 crore.

Recommended Articles

View All

VIEW | The new Congress President and the road ahead

IST5 Min(s) Read

Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

IST4 Min(s) Read

From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

IST4 Min(s) Read

London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

IST4 Min(s) Read

Shares of Tata Group company Rallis India Ltd. gained as much as 6.5 percent on Thursday after better-than-expected results for the September quarter.

The company's revenue increased 31 percent from the year-ago period to Rs 951 crore, led by the crop care and the seeds business. The crop care business also grew 31 percent from last year while the seeds business witnessed 12 percent growth.

Rallis India launched two new products within the crop nutrition portfolio during the quarter.

Net profit increased 26 percent from last year to Rs 71 crore, while margin expanded 30 basis points to 12.4 percent, despite the uneven distribution of monsoons this year.

However, the margin for the international basis was lower than in the same period last year.

The company also mentioned that its Massively Parallel Processing (MPP) project at Dahej is progressing with some delays and may be commissioned during this financial year.

Shares of Rallis India are currently trading 5.3 percent higher at Rs 227.80. The stock still trades 17 percent lower on a year-to-date basis.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

RallisRallis IndiaRallis India Q3

Next Article

Rajasthan farmers in distress as groundwater levels deplete to alarming levels