Rakesh, Shobha Gangwal may sell stake worth $450 million in IndiGo via block deal on Wednesday

The offer floor price for the sale by Rakesh and Shobha Gangwal was set at Rs 2,400 per share, nearly 6 percent discount from the current market price (CMP).

The Rakesh Gangwal family may sell shares up to $450 million (Rs 3,735 crore) in Interglobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airlines, via a block deal on Wednesday (August 16), sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, and Goldman Sachs are the investment banks advising the Gangwal family on the block deal. There is a lockup period of 150 days post-block deal.

A block deal is a single transaction, with a minimum value of Rs 5 crore of a minimum quantity of five lakh shares, between two parties, in a separate trading window. Such deals occur at the beginning of trading hours.

In September last year, Rakesh Gangwal and his wife Shobha, had divested a 2.74 percent stake in the company for Rs 2,005 crore via open market transactions. In February this year, the Gangwal family sold a 4 percent stake for Rs 2,900 crore via a block deal.

InterGlobe Aviation is engaged in the business of providing domestic and international air transport services under the name 'Indigo'. Rakesh Gangwal along with Rahul Bhatia co-founded low-cost carrier IndiGo airline.

Gangwal had resigned from the board of directors of the company in February 2022, stating that he will gradually reduce his equity stake over the next five years.

For the first quarter, IndiGo reported the highest ever-quarterly net profit of Rs 3,090.7 crore. The airline recorded the highest ever-quarterly revenue of Rs 16,683 crore during the period under review, up 29.8 percent against Rs 12,855.2 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA stood at Rs 5,210.9 crore, over Rs 716.9 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA margin stood at 31.2 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 5.6 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

Shares of Indigo on Monday (August 14) ended at Rs 2,547.50, up by Rs 32.65, or 1.30 percent on the BSE.