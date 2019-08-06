#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Rakesh Junjhunwala's water management bet pays off! Stock up almost 100% in 9 months

Updated : August 06, 2019 02:41 PM IST

Ion Exchange has rallied as much as 98 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 335, hit on October 31, 2018, to currently trade at Rs 664.
The smallcap stock has risen 76 percent just in 2019 when benchmark Nifty50 has fallen 0.4 percent.
The government’s ‘Nal se Jal’ scheme will also increase investment in the water and sanitation sector in the next five years.
Rakesh Junjhunwala's water management bet pays off! Stock up almost 100% in 9 months
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Closing bell: Auto, financial stocks lift indices; Sensex up 277 points, Nifty at 10,948

Closing bell: Auto, financial stocks lift indices; Sensex up 277 points, Nifty at 10,948

Total promoter pledge valuation of these ten companies touches Rs 1 lakh crore

Total promoter pledge valuation of these ten companies touches Rs 1 lakh crore

JSW Energy Q1 earnings: Here's what to expect

JSW Energy Q1 earnings: Here's what to expect

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV