Rakesh Junjhunwala's water management bet pays off! Stock up almost 100% in 9 months
Updated : August 06, 2019 02:41 PM IST
Ion Exchange has rallied as much as 98 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 335, hit on October 31, 2018, to currently trade at Rs 664.
The smallcap stock has risen 76 percent just in 2019 when benchmark Nifty50 has fallen 0.4 percent.
The government’s ‘Nal se Jal’ scheme will also increase investment in the water and sanitation sector in the next five years.
