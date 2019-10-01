Business
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife buys over 19 lakh Tata Communications shares
Updated : October 01, 2019 08:52 AM IST
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha on Monday picked up 19.65 lakh shares of digital infrastructure provider Tata Communications for an estimated Rs 73 crore through an open market transaction.
The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 370, valuing the transaction at Rs 72.7 crore.
Tata Communications' share closed 0.95 per cent higher at Rs 373.65 apiece on the BSE.
