Business

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife buys over 19 lakh Tata Communications shares

Updated : October 01, 2019 08:52 AM IST

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha on Monday picked up 19.65 lakh shares of digital infrastructure provider Tata Communications for an estimated Rs 73 crore through an open market transaction.

The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 370, valuing the transaction at Rs 72.7 crore.