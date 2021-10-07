0

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's this bet made him richer by Rs 265 crore in just a month

By Sandeep Singh | IST (Published)
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies' shares have given a return of 67 percent since March 30, and 44 percent in the last one month alone.

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed gaming and sports media platform Nazara Technologies' shares have given a return of 44 percent in the past one month alone. Jhunjhunwala's Nazara bet has made him wealthier by Rs 265.2 crore in a month.
The Nazara Tech stock made its debut on Dalal Street in late March. In its journey of a little more than six months, The Jhunjhunwala-owned stock has since grown 66.8 percent in value.
Jhunjhunwala — often touted as India's own Warren Buffett — held a 10.8 percent stake in Nazara Tech at the end of the June 2021 quarter, owning a total of 32.9 lakh shares.
At Wednesday's closing price, his stake in Nazara would be worth Rs 866.7 crore, as against Rs 601.5 crore a month ago — marking an increase of Rs 265.2 crore.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies' shares have made shareholders richer by 66.8 percent since March 30.
Meanwhile, the Big Bull's name has appeared among shareholders of state-run lender Canara Bank. At the end of the September quarter, he held a 1.6 percent stake in the bank.
Here's how Jhunjhunwala's latest bets have performed in the recent past:
Stock/IndexReturn (%)
One monthThree monthsSix months
Sensex1.611.619.2
Nazara Tech44.155.259.6
Canara Bank11.812.816.6
Indian equity benchmarks are close to their all-time highs registered last month, having broken a series of records in the recent past in a broad rally that took Sensex past the 60,000 mark for the first time.
(Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
