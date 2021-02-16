Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, wife made Rs 18.4 crore per day trading in NCC Ltd stock in last 11 sessions Updated : February 16, 2021 05:08 PM IST The Jhunjhunwala couple owned 7.83 crore shares in the infrastructure firm for the quarter ending December 2020. The massive rise in stock prices meant the couple made a profit of Rs 202.49 crore in the 11 trading sessions. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply