  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, wife made Rs 18.4 crore per day trading in NCC Ltd stock in last 11 sessions

Updated : February 16, 2021 05:08 PM IST

The Jhunjhunwala couple owned 7.83 crore shares in the infrastructure firm for the quarter ending December 2020.
The massive rise in stock prices meant the couple made a profit of Rs 202.49 crore in the 11 trading sessions.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, wife made Rs 18.4 crore per day trading in NCC Ltd stock in last 11 sessions

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Tata Group to buy majority stake in BigBasket for $1.3 billion

Tata Group to buy majority stake in BigBasket for $1.3 billion

NBFC stressed assets may hit Rs 1.5-1.8 lakh crore by FY21: Crisil

NBFC stressed assets may hit Rs 1.5-1.8 lakh crore by FY21: Crisil

RailTel Corporation of India IPO subscribed 1.23 times so far on day 1

RailTel Corporation of India IPO subscribed 1.23 times so far on day 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement