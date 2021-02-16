Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, wife made Rs 18.4 crore per day trading in NCC Ltd stock in last 11 sessions

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have made a whopping Rs 18.40 crore per day in the last 11 trading sessions dealing in the stock of NCC Ltd.

The Jhunjhunwala couple owned 7.83 crore shares in the infrastructure firm for the quarter ending December 2020, reported Business Today. Of the 7.83 crore shares, Rakesh held 11.60 shares in the company, while Rekha owned 6.67 crore shares for the period. The Jhunjhunwalas together hold 12.84 percent of the net NCC shares.

On January 29, the NCC stock had closed at Rs 58.95, valuing the stake of Jhunjhunwalas in that session at Rs 461.77 crore. However, on February 15, as a result of 43.85 percent increase in the value, the infrastructure firm's stock closed at Rs 84.80, taking the Jhunjunwala couple's stake to a staggering Rs 664.26 crore. The massive rise in stock prices meant the couple made a profit of Rs 202.49 crore in the 11 trading sessions.

The stock of NCC performed way better than industry players such as GMR infra and Dilip Buildcon, which gained 6.91 percent and 31.57 percent respectively during the same number of session.

Among others, while K Narasimha Reddy-owned KNR Constructions' stock climbed significantly by 18.48 percent, shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers haven't shown any sign of improvement since February 29.

According to figures available on its website, NCC Ltd reported a total income of Rs 1,942.85 crore (including other income) for the 3rd quarter of 2020-21 as against Rs 2,149.03 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

