Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased his stake in Jubilant Life Sciences by almost a percent to 4.41 percent in the quarter ended March 2020. In December quarter, he held a 3.45 percent stake in the company. Buoyed by the investment, shares of the pharma company rose 5 percent in intra-day deals on Tuesday post the announcement.

As per the shareholding pattern available on exchanges, Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala earlier held 2.74 percent and 1.67 percent stake in the company through two accounts. He has now upped it to 70.25 lakh shares as against 55 lakh shares in December.

In the March quarter, Junjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold 1.03 crore shares of Titan Company, reducing their stake to 5.53 percent in March 2020 from 6.69 percent in December 2019. According to the latest exchange filing of the company, Jhunjhunwalas now hold 4.9 crore shares as against 5.93 crore shares in December.

Foreign portfolio investors also increased their stake in Jubilant Life Sciences to 27.91 percent from 27.43 percent compared quarterly.