Shares of Firstsource Solutions surged 10 percent to Rs 44.5 per share on BSE on Friday after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased stake in the company in the June quarter (Q1).

Jhunjhunwala upped his stake to 2.88 percent in this quarter from 2.06 percent in the March quarter. He bought an additional 57 lakh shares in the company in Q1, taking the total number of shares to 2 crore.

Mutual funds have also increased their stake in the firm to 7.78 percent from 7.46 percent earlier. However, foreign portfolio investors reduced their stake to 7.64 percent in Q1 from 9 percent earlier.

In the March quarter, the firm reported a marginal fall in net profit to Rs 92 crore against Rs 98 crore net profit in Q4 of 2018-19. Sales in Q4 rose to Rs 1,080 crore against Rs 967 crore sales in Q4 of 2018-19.

The Dolat Capital note points out that the company had an eventful FY20 with changes in the top leadership (inducted external CEO) and few other business heads.

"Reconfiguration of its strategy under the new CEO is around accelerating growth, scope and scale (getting into new verticals such as tech and expansion in utilities) although the same has resulted in a temporary reduction in profitability due to scaled investments in hiring/capabilities," it said.