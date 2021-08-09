Rakesh Jhunjhunwala to pick up significant stake in Syska LED

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

Syska Led Lights Private Ltd is part of Pune-based SSK Group, which is a key distributor for Samsung phones in India.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala to pick up significant stake in Syska LED
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is all set to invest in The Syska LED, souces told CNBC TV18 on Monday.
The development comes days after it was reported that Syska LED has entered into negotiations with Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical (CG Consumer) with the latter eyeing an acquisition to beef up its lighting portfolio.
Also Read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala to invest Rs 31 crore in this company; stock hits upper circuit
CG Consumer was in an advanced stage of talks to buy the Syska LED Lighting business, CNBC TV18 reported on July 23, with sources adding that the negotiations were going on around Rs 2,000 crore of deal value.
CG Consumer's share price stayed flat in the past month but has risen 11 percent in the past six.
Syska Led Lights Private Ltd is part of Pune-based SSK Group, which is a key distributor for Samsung phones in India.
 
(Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
First Published:  IST
Previous Article

10 new stocks in F&O from expiry of August series

Next Article

Chemplast Sanmar IPO to open on Tuesday; key things to know