Rakesh Jhunjhunwala to pick up significant stake in Syska LED

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is all set to invest in The Syska LED, souces told CNBC TV18 on Monday.

The development comes days after it was reported that Syska LED has entered into negotiations with Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical (CG Consumer) with the latter eyeing an acquisition to beef up its lighting portfolio.

CG Consumer was in an advanced stage of talks to buy the Syska LED Lighting business, CNBC TV18 reported on July 23, with sources adding that the negotiations were going on around Rs 2,000 crore of deal value.

CG Consumer's share price stayed flat in the past month but has risen 11 percent in the past six.

Syska Led Lights Private Ltd is part of Pune-based SSK Group, which is a key distributor for Samsung phones in India.