Information Technology
Aptech: Sebi summons Rakesh Jhunjhunwala for alleged insider trades, says report
Updated : January 28, 2020 09:02 AM IST
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has management control in Aptech and holds a 24.24 percent stake, valued at about Rs 160 crore.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala first picked up a 10 percent stake in Aptech in 2005 at Rs 56 per share and gradually raised his holding.
Jhunjhunwala manages his own equity portfolio as a partner in asset management firm Rare Enterprises.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more