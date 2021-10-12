Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned stock rises 10% to 52-week high; here's what's driving Delta Corp's surge

Delta Corp shares were locked in the upper circuit at 10 percent on Tuesday, a day after the casino and gaming company posted its financial results for the quarter ended September 30. Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns a stake in Delta Corp.

At 9:40 am, the Delta Corp stock was frozen at a 52-week high of Rs 299.4 apiece on BSE.

ALSO READ

After the market hours on Monday, Delta reported a net loss of Rs 22.6 crore for the July-September period, as against Rs 54.9 crore for the corresponding three-month period a year ago.

Its gross income from operations came in at Rs 93 crore for the second quarter of the current financial year, as against Rs 45.5 crore for the year-ago period.

Delta Corp's income from gaming operations came in at Rs 40.1 crore, and that from online skill gaming operations was at Rs 40.5 crore. Hospitality and other operations revenue were at Rs 12.5 crore.

As of June 30, Rakesh and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala collectively held a 7.5 per cent stake in Delta Corp, exchange data shows.

ALSO READ: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's this bet made him richer by Rs 265 crore in just a month