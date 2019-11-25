#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made Rs 284 crore with this stock in just six years

Updated : November 25, 2019 01:49 PM IST

Jhunjhunwala first bought 50 lakh shares of the company in the September 2013 quarter.
In September 2013, the stock was trading around Rs 80, hence the 50 lakh shares would have been worth around Rs 40 crore.
At the current value of Rs 648, the 50 lakh shares bought in 2013 is now worth Rs 324 crore, giving him a profit of Rs 284 crore.
cnbc two logos
