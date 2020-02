Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, has been a major money-maker for India’s biggest individual investor — Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. In 2020 alone, the investor has earned around Rs 116 crore, taking his total investment in the company from 319 crore on December 31, 2019 to Rs 435 crore currently.

Jhunjhunwala first invested in the company in 2008 when he bought a 1.6 percent stake or 1.9 lakh shares of the firm. Currently, he holds 1.9 crore shares or a 9.79 percent stake in the company.

In the last one year, the company has surged 44 percent, while just in 2020, it has added over 36 percent.

Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services also remain positive on the company due to capex growth in exports, revitalising domestic distribution, and new product launches.

ICICI Securities said, “We expect a fall in key raw material prices along with better volume growth from key molecules to translate into an improvement in EBITDA margins in the medium term. Further, new product launches along with better distribution policy and penetration towards Rabi crop would protect domestic market revenues from vulnerability in the medium term. This would translate into stability in earnings and, thereby, improvement in valuations.”

After consecutive muted quarters, the firm saw a turnaround in fortunes in the December 2019 quarter on the back of healthy top-line growth, positive farm sentiment and new product launches. The company’s profit before tax more-than-doubled at Rs 48 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY20). It had a PBT of Rs 20 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

It recorded consolidated revenues of Rs 534 crore in Q3, up 28 percent from Rs 417 crore in the year-ago quarter. Net profit jumped 177 percent to Rs 38 crore from Rs 14 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from the domestic business increased 35 percent on the back of a strong rabi season and new launches. The International business increased 24 percent YoY, driven by capacity expansion and higher utilisation.