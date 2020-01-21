Healthcare
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increases exposure in this healthcare stock
Updated : January 21, 2020 08:17 PM IST
Besides Jhunjhunwala, domestic fund managers and overseas investors have also increased their stake in the hospital chain.
YES Bank and Axis Bank brought down their holding in the company.
Mutual funds increased shareholding to 4.99 percent in the company by December-end from 3.69 percent during the preceding quarter ended September 30.
