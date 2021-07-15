Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • stocks>
    • Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in Titan Company by 0.25% in June quarter

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in Titan Company by 0.25% in June quarter

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala reduced his stake in Titan to 3.72 percent in June 2021, from 3.97 percent in March 2021. His wife, Rekha Jhunjhunwala‘s stake remained unchanged at 1.09 percent.

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in Titan Company by 0.25% in June quarter
    Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has decreased his stake in Titan Company by 0.25 percent in the June 2021 quarter. This is for the third consecutive quarter that Jhunjhunwala has cut his stake in the jewellery-watch-to-eyewear maker.
    As per the shareholding pattern posted on BSE, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala reduced his stake in Titan to 3.72 percent in June 2021, from 3.97 percent in March 2021. His wife, Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s stake remained unchanged at 1.09 percent.
    Jhunjhunwala and his wife together held a 5.5 percent stake in Titan as of September 2020. They cut the stake to 5.3 percent in December 2020, and then further reduced it to 5.1 percent in March 2021.
    Their combined stake in Titan as of the June 2021 quarter stands at 4.8 percent.
    Meanwhile, state-owned insurance behemoth LIC of India raised its stake in Titan to 3.96 percent in June quarter from 3.91 percent in the March quarter.
    At 11:45 am, the shares of Titan Company were trading 0.03 percent lower at Rs 1,710.65 apiece on the BSE.
    Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why Kotak Mahindra Bank is in focus

    Next Article

    Tier-II IT services companies giving better returns: Envision Capital

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech1,042.80 53.35 5.39
    Larsen1,610.00 65.30 4.23
    Tech Mahindra1,115.95 37.45 3.47
    Wipro575.75 14.05 2.50
    ITC208.25 4.15 2.03
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech1,042.70 53.20 5.38
    Larsen1,610.00 65.70 4.25
    Tech Mahindra1,116.00 37.60 3.49
    ITC208.30 4.15 2.03
    HDFC Bank1,521.90 23.55 1.57
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech1,042.80 53.35 5.39
    Larsen1,610.00 65.30 4.23
    Tech Mahindra1,115.95 37.45 3.47
    Wipro575.75 14.05 2.50
    ITC208.25 4.15 2.03
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech1,042.70 53.20 5.38
    Larsen1,610.00 65.70 4.25
    Tech Mahindra1,116.00 37.60 3.49
    ITC208.30 4.15 2.03
    HDFC Bank1,521.90 23.55 1.57

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.5300-0.0525-0.07
    Euro-Rupee88.18000.05700.06
    Pound-Rupee103.0430-0.1440-0.14
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67870.00060.09
    View More